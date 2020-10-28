VANCOUVER -- Several flights with COVID-19 cases on board have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of public exposures.

The most recent update came Tuesday evening, when two flights were added to the list. Before that, the BCCDC added three flights on Monday and one on Friday.

Details of the six flights added recently are as follows:

Oct. 15: Air Canada flight 8187 from Vancouver to Fort St. John (rows two to six)

Oct. 17: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 34 to 39)

Oct. 19: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 21)

Oct. 22: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 16 to 22)

Oct. 22: WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George (rows three to nine)

Oct. 22: WestJet flight 3315 from Calgary to Comox (rows six to 12)

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers seated in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.