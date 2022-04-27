Flights chartered by BC Ferries for passengers stranded in Haida Gwaii

BC Ferries says it's trying to charter multiple flights Wednesday to assist stranded Haida Gwaii passengers after sailings were cancelled due to COVID-19 illness among staff.

The company said in an updated statement Tuesday night it hopes to charter three round-trip flights between Prince Rupert and Skidegate for impacted passengers. While they'll be first come, first served, efforts will be made to prioritize those booked for medical-related travel, BC Ferries said.

The remote archipelago off B.C.'s north coast relies on the ferries for essential supplies and to reach the mainland for critical reasons, like medical appointments.

A crew shortage caused in part by staff falling ill with COVID-19 shut down ferry service last weekend until the end of the month. Grocery stores are already running low on produce, dairy products and meat, while some restaurants announced they had to close until more food deliveries arrived on the island.

BC Ferries also said it planned to operate an essential-cargo-only sailing between Prince Rupert and Skidegate. It was expected to arrive in Skidegate at midnight Wednesday.

With sailing cancellations, there won't be passenger ferry trips between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii until May 1. Even then, reservations are already booking up well into mid-May.

"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," a statement on BC Ferries' website said. "We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available."

BC Ferries declined a CTV News interview request Tuesday, but in an email said people left stranded should send the company receipts for additional expenses. CTV News also requested an interview with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming, but his office provided a statement instead.

"While BC Ferries is a private corporation responsible for its own operational matters, the ministry will be discussing its concerns with BC Ferries including potential remedies to supplement the recruitment efforts already underway," the statement said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure