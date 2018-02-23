

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada has expanded its snowfall warnings as another blast of winter weather arrives on B.C.'s South Coast.

Much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are now forecast to see up to 20 cm of snow by late Friday night, according to the weather agency. Higher elevations near the North shore Mountains could see as much as 25 cm.

"Snow will develop over all areas of the South Coast this morning as a Pacific frontal system approaches from the northwest," Environment Canada said in a warning. "Periods of snow will continue through most of tonight as the associated low pressure system crosses the area."

The warnings apply to Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

Less snow is expected closer to the water, and Environment Canada said those areas could see rainfall mixing with the snow in the afternoon.

Drivers are cautioned that conditions on highways and roads can change rapidly, and they should be extra careful as snow accumulates. The provincial government has also said it's prepared to close lanes on the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges if necessary.

The snow could spell trouble for air travellers as well. Dozens of Air Canada and WestJet flights scheduled to depart Friday from Vancouver International Airport, most bound for areas within B.C., have been cancelled.

"Whenever there is a forecast that calls for significant winter weather, airlines put plans into place to ensure they best manage their network," airport spokesperson Tess Messmer said in an email. "Passengers should check with their airlines for current flight timing and status before departing home, and should allow ample travel time to the airport."

For the latest on Environment Canada's snowfall warnings, visit the agency's website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim