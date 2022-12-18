Flight delays, traffic troubles as snowfall blankets B.C.'s South Coast

The second major snowstorm of the season on B.C.'s South Coast caused more trouble on the roads and highways Sunday morning.

Forecasters warned an arctic front would deliver heavy snow through Sunday afternoon, with up to 15 centimetres expected in the Fraser Valley and up to 10 centimetres expected in parts of Metro Vancouver.

"Due to the rapid cooling through the day due to the arctic front, wet exposed surfaces on roads and sidewalks could freeze rapidly and become hazardous," Environment and Climate Change Canada wrote early Sunday morning. "Exercise extra caution if out driving, or walking."

A full list of current weather warnings is available on the weather agency's website.

Social media users reported seeing cars and buses spinning out and getting stuck on major routes across the region, though the impacts were far less severe than the previous storm, which struck during rush hour on a weekday and left many commuters trapped in their vehicles for hours.

DriveBC reported a number of accidents Sunday morning, including on several different stretches of Highway 1 in North Vancouver, Surrey and Langley.

There were also some delayed departures out of Vancouver International Airport.

Air Canada wrote on Twitter that the snowfall had led the Vancouver Airport Authority to implement a "reduced rate of aircraft departures," and urged travellers to check the status of their flight before leaving home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.