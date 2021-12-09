Fleurs de Villes NOËL Returns to Vancouver This Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

Everyone can use an extra dose of holiday cheer this season.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL delivers that in stunning fashion.

Vancouver’s downtown core has been decorated with more than 40 festive art displays, designed by the city's top local florists.

There is no shortage of photo opportunities, with a huge floral snowy mountain at Bentall Centre, colourful candy canes at National Bank Private Banking 1859, and Santa’s sleigh bursting with holiday blooms at Park Place.

People are encouraged to share the snaps of their trail walk using #FDVNOELVANCOUVER.

Those who do share will be entered for a chance to win a one night stay at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, plus a Robson Street shopping experience.

Various restaurants will be featuring special holiday menus and pop-up patios for trail walkers to stop and enjoy a warm beverage or snack.

This self-guided trail has quickly become a beloved holiday tradition.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL will be on until December 19th, before travelling to Seattle for the remainder of the holiday season.