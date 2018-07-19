

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have issued a warning to the public about a flasher who has been targeting women in the city's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

In a statement issued Thursday, police said the alleged offences all occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. either on Main Street near East 15th Avenue or a block away on Quebec Street.

In each case, the suspect found a ground-level residence or business window and used a flashlight or cellphone to illuminate his exposed genitals to women inside while performing indecent acts. The suspect fled the scene on foot after each incident.

The first reported incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. on May 19 near Main and East 15th. On June 19, police received reports about two separate incidents. The first occurred just after midnight at Quebec and East 15th and the second took place just 25 minutes later a block away, on Main.

The most recent reported offence occurred just after midnight on Sunday, but investigators believe there may have been more incidents that they haven't been made aware of yet.

“We are asking residents in Mount Pleasant to take safety precautions and be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour. If you are outdoors after midnight, always carry a cell phone and walk with a group or at least one other person,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in the release. “Consider closing your blinds at night and call 911 if you see suspicious behaviour.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. He is about 5-8 with a medium to heavy build and has light-coloured hair on his legs. In each incident, he was seen wearing a hat or hoodie, pants or shorts and a jacket or sweatshirt.

Just two hours after the May 19 incident, a man with a similar description was seen exposing himself in front of a ground-floor window in the area of Knight Street and Kingsway. Investigators believe the incident could be related, although the man in the second incident was not seen illuminating himself.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).