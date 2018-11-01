

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada is warning the public that flash flooding could hit parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as a rainstorm drenches the South Coast.

The weather agency said a subtropical plume of moisture reached the region Thursday, causing periods of heavy rainfall that are expected to continue overnight.

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall before conditions ease off Friday morning. In the meantime, residents are warned to watch for potential hazards, including landslides.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada said in a warning Thursday. "Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes."

Residents can help prevent flooding on their street by keeping nearby storm drains clear of leaves and debris – blockages can help send rainwater surging into yards and people's basements.

The Metro Vancouver rainfall warning applies to Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquiltam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Environment Canada said of those areas, the North Shore is expected to get hit the hardest by the deluge.

The agency's Fraser Valley warning is focused on Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Click here to find out where you can get the app.