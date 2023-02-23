Flames rip through Coquitlam home, marking the city’s 3rd residential fire in 1 week

Flames ripped through a house in Coquitlam early Thursday—the third residential fire the city has seen in a week.

The blaze began around 1:30 a.m. at a home near Hudson Street and Stanley Place, according to Coquitlam’s assistant fire chief.

Stu Aspinall says four occupants escaped uninjured, and crews managed to rescue a dog that was inside.

About 20 firefighters attended the scene, Aspinall told CTV News, and the fire was contained to one property.

The flames were out around 3 a.m.

An investigation has been launched into the cause.

BUSY WEEK FOR FIRE AND RESCUE

On Wednesday, firefighters attended the scene of a major house fire in the Eagle Ridge neighbourhood.

Two occupants escaped with minor injuries, but Aspinall told CTV News that one of four dogs that lived in the house was reported missing after the fire.

CTV News has reached out to see if the pet has since been found.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue also responded to a “suspicious fire” that destroyed two houses on Feb. 16.

All of the occupants, including a dog that was crated inside of one of the burnt homes, escaped safely.

One man, who is suspected of intentionally starting the fire, was arrested on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.