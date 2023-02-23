Flames rip through Coquitlam home, marking the city’s 3rd residential fire in 1 week
Flames ripped through a house in Coquitlam early Thursday—the third residential fire the city has seen in a week.
The blaze began around 1:30 a.m. at a home near Hudson Street and Stanley Place, according to Coquitlam’s assistant fire chief.
Stu Aspinall says four occupants escaped uninjured, and crews managed to rescue a dog that was inside.
About 20 firefighters attended the scene, Aspinall told CTV News, and the fire was contained to one property.
The flames were out around 3 a.m.
An investigation has been launched into the cause.
BUSY WEEK FOR FIRE AND RESCUE
On Wednesday, firefighters attended the scene of a major house fire in the Eagle Ridge neighbourhood.
Two occupants escaped with minor injuries, but Aspinall told CTV News that one of four dogs that lived in the house was reported missing after the fire.
CTV News has reached out to see if the pet has since been found.
Coquitlam Fire and Rescue also responded to a “suspicious fire” that destroyed two houses on Feb. 16.
All of the occupants, including a dog that was crated inside of one of the burnt homes, escaped safely.
One man, who is suspected of intentionally starting the fire, was arrested on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defense Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
One extreme to another: Canada's temperature flip-flops this weekend
Frigid air over Canada prompts extreme cold warnings for most provinces experiencing a frigid spell that’s expected to lift over the weekend.
Well-preserved 3,500-year-old bear discovered in Siberian permafrost
A brown bear that lay almost perfectly preserved in the frozen wilds of eastern Siberia for 3,500 years has undergone a necropsy by a team of scientists after it was discovered by reindeer herders on a desolate island in the Arctic.
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.
Top Zelenskyy adviser praises Canada's support for Ukraine, warns of war ramping up
It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine says he's grateful for Canada's support, but worries that Moscow could ramp up the war after the anniversary.
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead in house fire near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead following a house fire in Whiskey Creek, B.C.
-
Heavy snow prompts school closures, weather warnings on Vancouver Island
Snowfall warnings remain in effect in Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island on Thursday morning. Environment Canada says another two to four centimetres of accumulation are expected before the system moves through the region by the afternoon.
-
Camosun College picks partner for campus film studio plan
Camosun College is one step closer to making its big-screen dreams a reality after the school selected a preferred partner to design and build a film studio at its campus in Saanich, B.C.
Calgary
-
Weather too polar for penguins! Extreme cold continues in Calgary
It's so cold in Calgary that even penguins prefer to stay indoors.
-
Calgary man accused of yelling racial slurs, biting woman at bus shelter along 17 Ave SW
A 36-year-old Calgary man faces charges after allegedly spewing racial slurs and biting a woman at a bus stop in January.
-
Alberta care homes hampered by issues in deadly first wave of pandemic: auditor general
When COVID-19 hit, Alberta care homes were unprepared, severely short staffed and suffered under outdated infrastructure says Alberta’s Auditor General Doug Wylie.
Edmonton
-
Alberta care homes hampered by issues in deadly first wave of pandemic: auditor general
When COVID-19 hit, Alberta care homes were unprepared, severely short staffed and suffered under outdated infrastructure says Alberta’s Auditor General Doug Wylie.
-
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Toronto
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario provincial police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Man who allegedly entered Toronto high school, assaulted student arrested: police
A 28-year-old man who allegedly entered a west-end Toronto high school earlier this week and placed a student in a chokehold has been arrested and charged with assault, police said.
Montreal
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Quebec says no to further consultations on hazing in junior hockey
An extension of consultations on violence in Junior hockey and possibly other sports has been ruled out by Legault government members sitting on the parliamentary commission.
-
Low-income renters have 6 weeks to apply for a $500 housing benefit. Here's who is eligible
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves plan to borrow millions to cover snow removal cost
A plan to take out a loan to cover the anticipated $20 million cost of removing the snow left behind by a winter storm in December was approved by Saskatoon's city council.
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
Pipe and saddle owned by Chief Poundmaker returned to descendants in Toronto ceremony
A saddle and a ceremonial pipe owned by Chief Poundmaker were returned to his descendants at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, after being held by the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for 99 years.
Regina
-
Mayor, city manager respond to letter that supported councillors who filed lawsuit
Mayor Sandra Masters responded to a letter sent to herself and Regina city council on Wednesday that challenged her claim of sexism against councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
-
All of Sask., Alberta under extreme cold warnings
The entire province of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, as arctic air continues to bring bitterly cold conditions to most of the prairies.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with four Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
London
-
Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service
Herbert Hildebrandt has been sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine. Justice M. Poland handed down the decision in a St. Thomas courtroom on Thursday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Extensive damage to London heritage home after fire
No injuries are reported after a “substantial fire,” at a home on Waterloo Street, according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire on Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning after somebody driving by saw smoke and called 9-1-1.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Alliston man, 32, killed in Highway 11 collision in Muskoka
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Muskoka Wednesday night.
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Kitchener
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Large breed dogs at local Humane Society in desperate need of foster homes
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo Stratford Perth says they have 21 large breed dogs in their care and are making an urgent appeal for foster homes.