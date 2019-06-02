

CTV News Vancouver





More than 50 firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Vancouver's West End Sunday.

The fire broke out on the 15th floor of an apartment building on Pacific Street near Jervis Street around 5 p.m.

Fire officials said they recognized the blaze was going to be a challenging one and immediately upgraded it to a three-alarm fire.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the suite as worried residents looked from below.

"It was bad. There were flames leaping out of the apartment," said Andy Poynter, who lives on the 19th floor.

A woman who lives next door to where the fire broke out said she heard her neighbours barbecuing shortly before smoke filled her apartment.

"Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire with minimal fire damage to the adjoining suites," said acting assistant chief Kane Morishita.

Morishita said the 15th floor sustained major water and smoke damage, while the 16th floor sustained some smoke damage.

No one was injured, he said. Roughly 10 people have been displaced from the building as crews investigate the cause.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid praised crews for working quickly to extinguish the flames and ensure the fire did not spread to any other floors.