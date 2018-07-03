

CTV Vancouver





Despite months of warnings from the city, it appears some drivers passing through Vancouver Tuesday were caught off-guard by a road closure.

First Avenue – a major route into and out of the city's downtown core – was officially closed between Nanaimo Street and Clark Drive during the morning commute.

All lanes will remain closed until the end of August as crews work to replace an aging gas line that stretches between Vancouver and Coquitlam.

Work began in April, and there have been partial lane closures for weeks.

While the closure was heavily publicized, a CTV News camera captured a close call for a flagger as they tried to block off the road. The vehicle passed by as a flagger with a stop sign walked towards the lane.

Some people shouted at the driver, who did not stop to hear their words, but no one was injured in the incident.

The barricades were set up, and flaggers are doing their best to redirect those who rely on the route.

"I think it's going to take a week or two for people to get used to this whole not taking 1st Avenue," said CTV Morning Live traffic anchor Kuljeet Kaila.

"Getting in and out of the city is going to be a huge challenge."

She advised commuters to give themselves extra time, be prepared and make sure they have enough gas that their vehicle won't stall if stuck in traffic. Those who don't take 1st should expect an increase in traffic as drivers search for detours.

Alternate options include Hastings Street to the north and Broadway and Grandview Highway to the south, all of which seemed busier during the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.

And the closure is not only affecting those behind the wheel. Local businesses are worried it's going to take a bite out of their bottom line.

Cindy Lin has been running the restaurant Cindy's Palace on Nanaimo Street for 16 years. She says customers drive from all over Metro Vancouver for her all-day dim sum.

"Of course I'm worried," she said. "The customers tell me it's very hard to come to our restaurant."

With traffic coming to a complete stop, her business likely won't be the only one impacted.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst