Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing five-year-old child.

Gabriella Antao was last seen at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of 113 Avenue in Surrey.

She is described as a white five-year-old girl who is 4'6" tall, with long brown hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving “on foot,” according to Surrey RCMP, wearing a blue tank top, shorts, a gold hat and carrying a pink backpack. She had told her family earlier that she wanted to go to a swimming pool.

Anyone with information about Antao’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.