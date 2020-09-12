VANCOUVER -- Five flights from late August and early September, which either left from or landed Vancouver, have been added to the province’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control has added the flights to its continually growing list of airplane flights on which passengers may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The flights, four international and one domestic, were added to the BCCDC list on Friday Sept. 11. One took off from Vancouver on Sept. 7, and the others, all international, landed at Vancouver’s YVR airport in early September.

The flights added to the list on Friday were:

Aug 30: Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (seat rows not specified)

Sep 1: Lufthansa 761, Frankfurt to Vancouver (seat rows not specified)

Sep 3: United Airlines 5351, San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 18 – 24)

Sep 6: Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (seat rows not specified)

Sep 7: WestJet 112, Vancouver to Calgary (rows 4 – 10)

Passengers seated in the rows specified on the BCCDC's list are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19, but no seat rows were specified for three of the flights.

The BCCDC advises anyone who was on any of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to self-isolate and seek testing if any symptoms develop. Passengers arriving in Canada from international destinations are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.