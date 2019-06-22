

CTV News Vancouver





Five members of the same family have now been charged in the murder of Kiran Dhesi.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Gurvinder Deo, 25, and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were arrested on Friday.

Both men have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfering with or offering an indignity to human remains.

IHIT also announced another charge against a 21-year-old man whom they accuse of killing Dhesi. Harjot Singh Deo, 21, now faces a charge of interfering with human remains in addition to the previous charge of second-degree murder.

“IHIT is able to confirm Gurvinder Deo is the brother of Harjot Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun is extended family,” said Cpl. David Lee of IHIT.

Harjot is accused of killing 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi in August 2017. She was a college student at the time, and had at one point been in a relationship with Harjot.

Her body was discovered in a burning SUV in Surrey.

Two other members of Harjot's family – his older sister, Inderdeep Deo, and his mother, Majit Kaur Deo – have also been charged in the case.

Both are accused of having assisted Harjot in his alleged bid to escape justice.

“If there are still people involved, we are still pursing the investigation and it is not over yet,” Cpl. Lee said.

He said it is too soon to tell if more charges will be laid in the case, but is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“There are always people who know of what happened. They would have seen or heard something, or have been told by other friends or family or associates. If any of those people are listening and watching, we encourage them to come forward.”

Gurvinder Deo is scheduled to appear in court Saturday afternoon.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.