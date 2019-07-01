

Several people were rushed to hospital after a house fire in Abbotsford.

The fire broke out at a house on James Street Monday afternoon.

"Five people have gone to hospital as a result of the fire," said Craig Leighton, an Assistant Chief for the Abbotsford Fire Department. "We're going to work to find out what the cause is."

Leighton says the house suffered heavy fire and water damage as crews rushed to put it out.