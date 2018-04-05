

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A provincial advisory council is recommending that fish farm companies be required to have agreements in place with area First Nations before the province approves any new or replacement tenures.

The proposal is part of a series of recommendations issued in a 230-page report from the advisory council.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says the province will consider the recommendations as it reviews 20 fish-farm tenures that are up for renewal this June in the Broughton Archipelago off northeastern Vancouver Island.

Protesters have occupied multiple fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago over the past year, claiming they are operating in First Nations' traditional territories without their consent.

The council also recommends establishing an independent science council to review “conflicting science” and fill information gaps about the farms.

It says the government should consider putting a cap on how many farmed fish are allowed in a certain area and putting farms in areas where there is lower salinity to reduce sea lice infestations.