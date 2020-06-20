Advertisement
First responders unable to find man reported overboard in English Bay
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:50PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- First responders were unable to locate a person who reportedly fell overboard from a ship in English Bay Friday.
Vancouver police say the man is now considered to be missing and their investigation continues.
Two Canadian Coast Guard vessels, as well as a hovercraft, were involved in the search Friday. The Vancouver Police Department Marine Unit, as well as a Transport Canada plane, also responded to the incident.