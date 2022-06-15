First Nations territorial acknowledgment plaques coming to B.C.'s largest school district

The entrances to all schools in B.C.'s largest district will soon display plaques designed by an Indigenous artist acknowledging the First Nations territories on which they stand.

Surrey Schools announced the move Wednesday, describing it as part of the ongoing work of reconciliation. The 130 plaques recognizing the territory of the Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo First Nations will be installed at elementary and secondary schools, as well as the district's learning centres and offices

"When you walk into a public school, you can always count on seeing a Canadian flag and the flag of the province and a photo of the Queen,” said Lyn Daniels, director of instruction with Aboriginal Learning, in a statement.

“We wanted to have something that acknowledges Indigenous presence in Canada and North America. Hopefully that is something everyone will come to recognize.”

The 130 plaques, made of maple, were designed by Katzie artist Rain Pierre. They show two hummingbirds wearing cedar headbands.

"I did two of them (on the plaques) to represent the past and the future because we need to acknowledge both of those in order to reach true reconciliation all together," Pierre is quoted as saying in the announcement, which also explains the symbolism as "reflecting Indigenous culture and the survival of attempted genocide."

A former student of a Surrey school and an artist whose work has been commissioned for other sites in the district, Pierre said he welcomes the opportunity to make this contribution to his home community.

"I feel like this is a huge step in reconciliation. Every time I get a chance to work with students or inspire them with my artwork, it just means a lot, doing reconciliation in my own way,” his statement continued.