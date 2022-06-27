First Nation reaches partial settlement with governments, BC Hydro over Site C dam

An agreement has been reached with the West Moberly First Nations over a lawsuit that says the massive Site C hydroelectric dam in northeastern B.C. would destroy their territory and violate their rights.

A joint statement from the federal and provincial governments, the West Moberly First Nations and the dam's builder, BC Hydro, announced a partial agreement for the civil court lawsuit.

It says BC Hydro and the province will give the nations financial benefits, contracting opportunities and the transfer of provincial Crown lands, while the West Moberly provides a release of claims against the Site C project.

The agreement is a settlement with the federal government, but the claim that the existing dams on the Peace River infringe on West Moberly's treaty rights will be paused to try to negotiate a settlement.

West Moberly First Nations Chief Roland Willson says the settlement is a compromise because the nations came to realize the $16-billion project would not be stopped.

He says the land the West Moberly receives in the settlement will never replace the Peace River Valley being flooded by the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.