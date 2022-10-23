First Nation concerned officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter won’t attend apology ceremony

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener