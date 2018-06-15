

Environment Canada is warning that the first heat wave of the season is expected to hit British Columbia's South Coast and several other parts of the province this weekend.

"Beginning on Saturday, the cool showery weather pattern that has been affecting B.C. for the last couple weeks will start to give way to a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure," the agency said in a special weather statement issued Friday.

By Sunday, temperatures are expected to peak in the low 30s in areas away from the water.

The warm temperatures will move into the Interior at the beginning of next week, the agency said, and eventually affect most of the province.

The special weather statement covers a large part of B.C., including Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, inland sections of the North and Central coasts, Bulkley Valley and The Lakes and most of Vancouver Island.

In the City of Vancouver, temperatures are expected to hit 25 C Sunday. Daily highs are expected to reach the low 30s in communities further from the coast, including Hope, Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

Detailed forecasts for the region as well as updates on the special weather statement are available on Environment Canada's website.