First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver

Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.

However, drivers are being urged to be cautious due to wet and slippery conditions.

Puddles began forming on the roads late Sunday night and continued Monday morning during the commute.

Mainroad Contracting, which is responsible for maintenance of the Lower Mainland’s provincial highways, tweeted that it had crews patrolling for pooling water

It urged motorists to drive with care and watch for roadside crews.

“Rain and residual oil, dust or leaves on road surface makes conditions slick. Slow down and avoid sudden braking,” tweeted Mainroad.

DriveSmartBC says wet pavement alone can increase stopping distances by more than 10 per cent.

Water acts as a lubricant on the road surface and reduces traction.

“Now would be a great time to increase your following distance to four or five seconds. That extra time to slow or stop could come in handy,” said DriveSmartBC on its website.

The slick road conditions appeared to cause several crashes Monday morning.

A vehicle spun out of control on westbound Highway 1 just near the Kensington Avenue exit in Burnaby around 4 a.m.

The driver appeared to be OK, but the front end of the vehicle was smashed in, and the car ended up in the middle of the highway.

While rain returned to southern B.C. on Friday, this is the first significant downpour in weeks.

It’s expected to take time for the region to recover from staggeringly low levels of precipitation recorded since mid-summer.

Ten regions in B.C. remain under drought Level 5, the highest rating in the province.

The rain cleared much of the wildfire smoke that was settling in the region over the weekend, but there’s still 206 active fires so this rain will be much-needed relief for crews dealing with the challenges of unseasonably dry conditions.

⚠️#BCHwy7 westbound vehicle incident at Golden Ears Way blocking the right lane. Expct delays due to congestion. #PittMeadows #MapleRidge — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 24, 2022

⚠️ UPDATE - #BCHwy1 eastbound vehicle incident at Cape Horn blocking the right lane.



Expect delays.



Vehicle recovery in progress.#Coquitlam #PortMannBridge pic.twitter.com/uqjLQhRn3M — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 24, 2022

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk