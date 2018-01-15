Three men are facing charges in connection with the death of a 20-year-old whose body was found on a rural road north of Hope, B.C. last year.

Michael Bonin, from Rycroft, Alta., was found dead on a rural service road the morning of April 20, 2017.

The victim was identified publicly in a statement issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which announced that three people had been charged.

First-degree murder charges were approved against 20-year-old Joshua Fleurant, 26-year-old Ryan Watt and 27-year-old Jared Jorgenson.

Homicide investigators did not provide specifics on evidence or motive, but said that they do not believe Bonin's death was random.

"IHIT investigators worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and the complexity was such that a successful resolution would not have been possible without the support of our many partners," Cpl. Frank Jang said in the statement.

"We are hopeful that this can now help the family of Mr. Bonin begin their journey towards the healing process."

Bonin's mother provided a written statement saying that she hopes those responsible are held accountable.

"Michael did not deserve to die. He was a loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for," she wrote.

"The pain of losing Michael will never go away and many lives have been changed by this selfish act."

Investigators ask anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).