VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer has officially confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in the province.

The case was considered "presumptive" when it was first announced by health officials on Tuesday as official confirmation needed to be done by a second test at the National Medical Laboratory in Winnipeg. In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health said that later test confirmed the province is, in fact, dealing with its first confirmed case.

"The risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time," Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement. "All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province."

Officials said the infected person remains in isolation at home.