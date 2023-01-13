Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal Court

A Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.

The court heard Fareez Vellani was a constable with the Coquitlam RCMP detachment when he drove into a signpost in February 2015.

Vellani didn't report the accident to police or insurers, instead blaming the damage to his vehicle on a smash-and-grab theft that had occurred the night before.

The RCMP's Conduct Board dismissed the constable in 2016 after his lies were exposed, but he appealed the decision – then sought a judicial review of his failed appeal.

On Monday, Federal Court Judge Shirzad Ahmed rejected Vellani's latest bid to win his job back.

"He exhibited repeated dishonesty over the course of five weeks," Ahmed wrote in his decision.

"It is this misconduct that led to the strict punishment of dismissal from the RCMP, which may have been less severe had (the former constable) acted with candor and truthfulness following his mistake."

The court heard the constable spent the night of Feb. 12, 2015, at a friend's house, then woke up to discover someone had broken into his vehicle by smashing the front passenger window.

He was reporting the accident to the RCMP's non-emergency line when he crashed, damaging the front windshield, hood and bumper.

Vellani went on to misrepresent the cause of the damage on five separate occasions while providing statements to the RCMP and the Insurance Corporation of B.C., according to the decision.

He was eventually caught, leading to a charge of providing false or misleading information, to which he pleaded guilty in April 2016.

But Vellani fought to keep his position in law enforcement, arguing to the RCMP’s Conduct Board that his misconduct was the result of ongoing mental health challenges. He was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in 2013, which he blamed in part on racial discrimination he experienced from a now-retired superior at the Coquitlam detachment.

Vellani had applied for a transfer prior to the collision that ultimately led to his firing.

In his application for judicial review, the former constable argued both the board and Commissioner Steven Dunn, who considered his appeal, had given insufficient weight to his mental state at the time of the crash. He noted the board claimed his mental health had been improving, even though he testified to being “at his wit’s end.”

Dunn agreed his testimony had been misconstrued, but found the board would have fired Vellani anyway.

Similarly, Ahmed accepted the former constable’s argument that there were flaws in both stages of the RCMP’s disciplinary process, but ultimately determined the decision to fire him was "reasonable overall."

"I do not wish to minimize the hardships he may have faced in his personal and professional life that may have led to this mistake," Ahmed wrote.

"Unfortunately, the (former constable's) situation went beyond an initial mistake.”