Fires reported at Langley, B.C., home twice in 1 day
Emergency crews were called to a vacant home in Langley after it caught on fire twice in one day.
Crews arrived to the second blaze after 9 p.m. Monday. The two-storey home, in the Willoughby neighbourhood on 206th Street, was gutted by the flames.
Langley fire crews said it was the second fire at the house on the same day and both fires are considered suspicious. No gas or power is connected to the home.
According to fire crews at the scene, the flames were so intense they could only attack the blaze from outside the house.
Mounties were also in the area, asking residents in nearby homes for surveillance video.
It's believed the home was vacant and that part of the neighbourhood is in the process of being redeveloped.
