Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties.
The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions are poised to increase the fire's behaviour due to dry and hot conditions.
More than 90 properties in the regional district remain on evacuation order, and on the other side of the lake, 13 properties on a forest service road were ordered evacuated Sunday afternoon due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.
The lake is bisected by the boundary between the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the latter ordering properties along the Adams West Forest Service Road evacuated late Sunday afternoon.
In the province's northern Interior, the BC Wildfire Service said Sunday that members of the Canadian Armed Forces are now arriving in the community of Houston to help with the evolving wildfire situation in a record-breaking year for square kilometres burned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXPLAINER | Canada’s inflation rate is plummeting, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at what’s behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Where does Canada stand after the coup in Niger?
With the federal government suspending direct financial assistance to Niger's government, experts share their thoughts on where Canada and other western nations go from here.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Pope says Catholic Church open to everyone, including LGBTQ2S+ people, but has rules
Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire, drought concerns persist over B.C. Day long weekend
Firefighting crews are constructing a fire guard Sunday to try to prevent any further movement of a blaze in the Shuswap region that has forced the evacuation of a lakefront community.
-
Firefighter assaulted at Vancouver Island house fire, RCMP say
The already chaotic scene of a house fire in Courtenay got worse when the owner of the home allegedly assaulted a firefighter Friday night.
-
B.C. woman reunites with first love after fears he died in war 40 years ago
Now husband and wife, Gabriela and Jamie couldn’t be more grateful that — against all odds — their first love turned out to be their forever love.
Calgary
-
TELUS Spark Science Centre embraces Barbie fever with new exhibit
As the Barbie movie continues to dominate the box office, a new exhibition celebrating the iconic doll has opened at the TELUS Spark Science Centre in Calgary.
-
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions: majority of Canadians
Two-thirds of Canadians say it is a poor time to increase the carbon tax, with a majority saying they believe the tax on gas is ineffective at tackling climate change.
-
Dawgs win 40th game in season finale over Lethbridge
The Okotoks Dawgs ended the regular season on a high note, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 7-1.
Edmonton
-
'A story of tragedy': Vigil held Sunday for Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Dozens of supporters gathered outside a Beaumont church Sunday at a vigil for 40-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in July.
-
Premier cites feds in explanation for moratorium on new wind and solar projects
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa is one of the reasons why her government has placed a moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects.
-
Police watchdog investigating death of Red Deer man Sunday
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating the death of a Red Deer man on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
Eritrean party at downtown Toronto hotel met with protest, support
Tensions were high at a downtown Toronto hotel Sunday evening as an Eritrean event was met with protest and support, spurring heavy police presence.
-
Man seriously injured after being struck by police car in Toronto park; SIU investigating
Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a Toronto police car in a park.
Montreal
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Que. condo owners considering taking managers to court over building conditions
Hundreds of people in a Cote Saint-Luc condo complex say their building has fallen into disrepair, despite having their condo fees recently hiked by 25 per cent. “Every year we’re adding money, money, money, and nothing is happening,” said Dana Proubska, who owns a condo at the Presidential Tower.
-
Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight
An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
Winnipeg
-
More Liquor Marts shut down as labour dispute continues
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is shutting down more Liquor Mart locations as its dispute with union workers continues.
-
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
-
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
More Saskatoon homeless encampments recorded in 2023 than all of 2021: report
Saskatoon has already recorded more homeless encampments in the first six months of the year than in the entirety of 2021 – according to a recent report.
-
Man faces 71 charges in connection to break and enters: Saskatoon Police
A Saskatoon man is facing 71 charges after a police investigation into thefts on the east side of the city.
Regina
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Nicolle Fire near Buffalo Pound Lake sees 3 fire departments respond
An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.
-
Regina man faces weapons charges after police find concealed shotgun
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following a police investigation into a suspicious person.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Finding Nemo Junior play takes stage in Glace Bay
A local take on a popular Disney blockbuster is taking stage in Glace Bay, N.S.
London
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
Firefighters use mobile simulator to practice ‘real life’ house fire scenarios
A mobile live fire-training unit was at the Central Elgin Fire hall this weekend, with firefighters going through multiple scenarios to prepare them for a real life situation.
-
Ceremony held to honour Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day
A special remembrance ceremony was held in the city’s east end Sunday morning for Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day
Northern Ontario
-
Food bank usage on the rise even in smaller communities
As the price of food continues to rise – so does food bank usage.
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation dies
A former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation has passed away.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener intersection reopens following building fire
Police have reopened the intersection at Madison Avenue S. and Courtland Avenue E. in Kitchener after a fire.
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
Guelph Humane Society warns drivers not to leave dogs in hot cars
There are growing concerns surrounding the amount of dogs being left in hot cars.