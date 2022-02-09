Fires at Surrey apartment building were intentionally set, RCMP say

Aerial images show the area near 150 Street and 105 Avenue where the suspected arson took place. (CTV) Aerial images show the area near 150 Street and 105 Avenue where the suspected arson took place. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener