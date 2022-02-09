Fires at Surrey apartment building were intentionally set, RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a suspected arson at an apartment building in the city's Guildford area.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Surrey Fire Service notified Surrey RCMP just after 3 a.m. that they were responding to a fire at an apartment building on 150 Street near 105 Avenue, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the building's hallway, police said, adding that there was evidence of a second fire outside the building, which had been extinguished before emergency crews arrived.

"It appears these fires were intentionally lit," police said in their release.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arson, according to RCMP.

Now, police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects.

The first was wearing a white baseball hat, a white shirt, a black puffy jacket, blue jeans and white, high-top runners, police said.

The second was wearing a dark hoodie with a white shirt underneath, black pants and black Nike runners with a white swoosh.

Police did not release any surveillance images of the suspects, though they said investigators are in the process of reviewing video from surveillance cameras in the area.

“Thankfully the fire was quickly extinguished and did not result in any injuries to residents inside the apartment building,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer for Surrey RCMP, in the release.

“We want to encourage residents in the area to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers to provide tips anonymously.