Firefighters 'very thankful' no one was injured in partial collapse of Vancouver building

Vancouver firefighters are thankful no one was hurt when a brick building on Main Street partially collapsed Friday.

Dozens of bricks fell onto the sidewalk outside of 928 Main St., just south of the viaducts, around 4 p.m.

Randy Boruck, the battalion chief on scene for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said many of the bricks fell on a bench outside the building that is used as a "smoking bench" by bar patrons and single-room occupancy residents next door.

"We're very thankful that there was no one on that bench at the time when the bricks came out onto the road and down onto that bench," Boruck said.

VFRS initially dispatched seven vehicles to the scene, according to the battalion chief.

"They called 911 for a structural collapse, which is why the large response," Boruck explained. "We were unsure, at that time, whether the building was occupied or what that structure collapse looked like."

As it turned out, the building was vacant and no one was injured. However, the city's chief building inspector determined the structure was unsound and ordered its demolition.

Main Street was closed northbound for several hours as crews worked to tear down the building.