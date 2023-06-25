Firefighters revive pet dog after fire destroys Chilliwack home

A large fire engulfed a Chilliwack house early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the blaze began in a single-family home in the 9200 block of Carleton Street around 12:30 a.m. The fire then quickly spread to nearby vehicles and the roof of an adjacent duplex.

Around 25 firefighters attacked the flames with multiple hose streams, the Chilliwack Fire Department said.

“Crews were challenged by a large volume of fire, live electrical lines on the ground and nearby structures and vehicles,” Asst. Chief Chris Wilson wrote in a news release.

One half of the duplex received light smoke damage, and the other half suffered heavy smoke and water damage, as well as fire damage to the roof and attic, according to the department.

Meanwhile, the single-family home suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. However, two cats died in the fire.

But firefighters were able to revive a pet dog after performing CPR for several minutes and giving it oxygen. Another cat and dog also survived the blaze.

The fire department says the Chilliwack Emergency Support Services team was sent to the scene to provide emergency food, clothing and shelter to the displaced residents.

The fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.