VANCOUVER -- A late afternoon fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters in Delta on Monday.

The fire happened at a home on 82nd Avenue near 110 Street, where crews "were met with a fire that was venting out the back side," said Capt. Clayton Nickel of the Delta Fire Department.

"Crews made a quick attack in the front door and knocked the fire in a bedroom in the back of the house," said Nickel. "They made a quick attack, quick knockdown and had the fire struck in a short amount of time."

Firefighters said there were no injuries reported after the blaze.

Delta’s fire investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine what caused the fire, but Nickel said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

