VANCOUVER -- Vancouver firefighters celebrated the 100th birthday of the department’s former chief training officer on Friday in a COVID-safe way.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services took to Facebook to share photos of the drive-by birthday party.

The centenarian, Karl “Bud” Kellett, was born and raised in Vancouver and served in the Navy during World War II.

“Thank you to everyone that made it out today!,” reads the post.

“(Kellett) was able to wave hello as people passed on some birthday wishes from their cars,” it continues.

After the war, Kellett joined the fire department, and eventually became the chief training officer. Although he hung up his helmet in 1979, a long line of friends and former colleagues came by to wish him a happy birthday.

According to the post, things people yelled from their cars included “you’re quite a man,” and “you were the best training officer,” among other things.