Firefighters called to second fatal blaze in 2 days in Vancouver
Another person has died as a result of a fire in a residential building in Vancouver, the city's fire chief says.
A man taken to hospital in critical condition Monday morning did not survive his injuries, Karen Fry told media. He was 37 years old.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, died a day after another fire claimed the lives of three people, including a child under the age of 10.
"Unfortunately again I am standing here today, two days in a row," Fry said as she announced the death.
"On behalf of our entire family at Vancouver Fire Rescue, the City of Vancouver, we send our sincere condolences. An event like this, two days in a row, can be overwhelming and heartbreaking for everyone involved, including our firefighters. Please know our hearts are with you."
The latest death followed a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the city's West End.
The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. on Pendrell Street, trapping multiple people inside.
“Our crews were called this morning for fire in the high rise right behind me on Pendrell Street and arrived on scene to find heavy smoke damage throughout the whole building and people evacuating,” Fry said earlier in the day, from the scene.
Crews quickly attacked the flames from the outside.
The fire started in a unit on the fourth floor, which officials say was home to a couple. It is believed the fire was electrical, and sparked in the living room area. It then spread to the suites above.
The woman who lived in the unit was able to escape by scaling the outside of the building to a neighbour’s window.
"Obviously she was very upset. It's a scary situation," Fry said.
"She actually exited out the window. (Her apartment) does not have a balcony – it's a concrete structure – and climbed to the unit next door, where she went back into the building to escape."
The woman who climbed out of her window appeared to be alert as she was wheeled into an ambulance on a gurney.
Her partner was stuck inside, and suffered severe burns.
Paramedics performed CPR as they loaded him into an ambulance. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Videos taken from the scene show large flames shooting out of windows on what looks like the fourth floor.
People could be heard screaming as shattered glass rained down on the ground below.
Neighbours said they heard a loud bang right beforehand and thick black smoke quickly filled the halls.
“My roommate started screaming and he said, 'It’s a real fire,' and then you could smell it and when I put my feet on the floor, it was hot,” said Ian Strathearn, a resident of the building.
Several people reported being trapped inside before firefighters could reach them.
“No further injuries, it appears to be most of the individuals got out safely or they sheltered in place and our crews brought them down,” said Fry.
About a dozen units are damaged, and those residents will be displaced for quite some time.
Police were on scene, but the city's fire chief later said the fire appeared to be accidental. Fry said the 12-storey building did not have a sprinkler system.
She said the incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms – though it is unclear whether that played a factor in the latest fatal fire.
"Sixty-two per cent of fire deaths in Canada are the result of smoke inhalation, and in 63 per cent of fire deaths, smoke alarms are not working in the area of origin," Fry said.
The chief said 65 per cent of deaths are from accidental fires.
"These are preventable fires."
She urged the public to take it seriously and leave when they hear a smoke detector go off.
The chief doubled down on her warning to “close before you doze” because a closed door can slow the spread of fire and smoke, giving you valuable time that could save your life.
"When you sleep at night, close your doors. When you leave your building in a fire, close your doors. It will help stop the spread of fire," she said.
As for those who survived the fire in East Vancouver on Sunday, Fry said they're no longer in the emergency ward, but are still in hospital.
That fire too appears to have been accidental, and started in a living room area. She said so far it does not appear the smoke alarms in the house were working.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Mary Cranston
