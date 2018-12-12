

CTV Vancouver





Crews from two fire departments have been dispatched to douse a difficult blaze that broke out on a barge in Mission, B.C. Wednesday morning.

The flames erupted around 3 a.m. on what's been described as a floating bunkhouse on the Fraser River near Lougheed Highway and McLean Street.

The structure is used to house people working in remote areas, though it doesn't appear anyone was on board when the fire started.

Mission Fire Rescue Service arrived on scene first and called in help from Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue after the blaze proved difficult to put out.

Crews said the stubborn fire has been particularly challenging because there are no hydrants in the industrial area. Instead, they've had to transport water to the scene on pump trucks, causing some traffic disruptions on Lougheed.

There's also a busy rail crossing in the area, and pump trucks have been caught waiting for trains to pass.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott