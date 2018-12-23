

CTV Vancouver





Crews were called to a fast-moving fire in Vancouver's West End on Sunday morning.

Officials said firefighters first arrived and found flames at the back of a bike shop on Denman Street and Alberni Ave. Crews initially thought they had extinguished the fire but found it had spread to the roofline, prompting them to upgrade the incident to a three-alarm fire.

"This is an older building, and there are lots of void spaces and lots of renos over the years so we are chasing the fire," Battalion Chief Dale Parno said.

Parno said there are no injuries and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

He said it started in the back of the building and the cause is under investigation.