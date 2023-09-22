Vancouver

    • Firefighters battle overnight blaze at abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay

    This photo shared by Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Chief Karen Fry shows crews fighting a blaze in Horseshoe Bay. This photo shared by Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Chief Karen Fry shows crews fighting a blaze in Horseshoe Bay.

    Fire crews from two cities spent Thursday night battling a blaze at an abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay.

    Chief Karen Fry posted a photo on social media of the efforts to fight the fire from the water, saying crews with Vancouver Fire Rescue Service had been "working hard all night" assisting firefighters from the West Vancouver.

    In an email Friday morning, Assistant Chief Keith Stewart said the request for the VFRS fire boat came in at 11:30 p.m. because the fire was "fully involved" and nearly impossible to access on the ground.

    "The structure was very close to the water and had limited to no road access with steep terrain and thus the need for the fire boat," he said, noting that the West Vancouver Department was the lead agency responding to the blaze.

    A spokesperson for WVFR, in a statement, said a BC Ferries passenger called 911 to report the fire around 11 p.m. She also described some of the challenges crews faced trying to contain and extinguish the fire. The department sent three engines, along with a wildfire truck and a tower truck to the scene before calling in support from the water, it said, adding that the fire boat was "effective" in fighting the flames.

    "After the initial knockdown of the fire using the fire boat, West Vancouver fire crews deployed wildfire pumps and hose, using water from the ocean, to establish control lines to extinguish spot fires and continue to action the structure fire that, although under control, was still burning," the emailed statement explained.

    "Crews worked through the night to maintain control lines and keep water on the fire."

    In addition to municipal firefighters, the BC Wildfire Service, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and the West Vancouver Police Department were called in to assist.

    No one was found during a search of the house and surrounding area. No injuries have been reported but WVFR says paramedics were on standby through the night because the challenging terrain raised concerns for firefighter safety.

    As of Friday morning, the fire was under control with crews working to put out hot spots.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau to offer $650M in Ukraine aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon be addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce $650M in additional military assistance, as part of this historic visit. Follow along for live updates.

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News