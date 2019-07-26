Firefighters battle coach house fire in Vancouver
A fire in the 3900 block of Marguerite Street is seen on July 26, 2019. (Steve Hughes)
Steve Hughes , CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 3:46PM PDT
The Vancouver fire department has responded to a coach house on fire in the 3900 block of Marguerite Street.
Police say that upon arrival, they found a coach house in the back of the main address on fire.
The fire department has taken a defensive mode.
The building does not appear to have been occupied at the time of the blaze.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes avaialble.