Firearm, deer carcasses seized in suspected case of illegal hunting near Williams Lake

    Conservation officers seized one firearm and two mule deer carcasses near Williams Lake in what they say is a suspected case of illegal hunting involving "pit lamping."

    The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted about the Oct. 24 incident on its social media Wednesday, saying the investigation is ongoing.

    "The conservation officer service obtained evidence that the driver of the vehicle hunted with the use of a light after sunset, discharged a firearm from a maintained roadway and trespassed on private property," according to the Facebook post.

    No arrests have been made.

    Pit Lamping, the service has explained previously, "is the common term to refer to the nighttime shooting of wildlife, such as deer, while they are blinded by vehicle headlights or a spotlight."

    The meat from the deer has been donated to two First Nations, the Facebook post adds.

    The BCCOS urges anyone who observes illegal hunting or other violations of the province's Wildlife Act to call 1-877-952-7277.

