A fire that broke out in downtown Vancouver Friday afternoon sent smoke pouring into a SkyTrain tunnel, temporarily disrupting service on the Expo Line.

TransLink said the blaze started at an underground homeless camp on Cordova Street, and left a nearby SkyTrain tunnel filling with smoke.

The transit provider said westbound trains were forced to turn back at Stadium-Chinatown Station as a result, and service was halted altogether at Waterfront, Burrard and Granville stations.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire quickly, but TransLink said it couldn't resume SkyTrain service in downtown Vancouver until the smoke had cleared.

Witnesses captured images of smoke pouring out onto the street from the Cordova Street tunnel.

The Canada Line and Millennium Line were not affected.