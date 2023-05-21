Fire tears through vacant building in Surrey

A large fire engulfed a vacant building in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:40 p.m. in the boarded-up building in the 106 block of 135A Street. Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the structure.

Witnesses at the scene said that people come in and out of the building sometimes, so fire crews are searching to make sure nobody is inside, Deputy Chief Jason Cairney of Surrey Fire Service told CTV News.

There are no reported injuries at this time, Cairney said.

BCEHS told CTV News that five ambulances responded to the scene, but no one was taken to hospital.

Fire crews are still battling the blaze, and a collapsed wall is making it a difficult fight, the deputy chief said.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.