A pub in Surrey has been badly damaged after an overnight explosion and fire.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion at Jack’s Public House on 152nd Street near Fraser Highway around 3 a.m. Within a few minutes fire was tearing through the building.

Surrey firefighters arrived on scene quickly, as one of their halls is just across the street, but with flames starting to shoot from the roof, crews said they had no choice but to take a defensive attack.

"Once the fire breached the roof the concern was collapse," Batttalion Chief Brian Carmichael told CTV News. "The roof did collapse We didn’t want firefighters inside."

Flames were mostly knocked down by about 6 a.m.

Crews will likely be on scene most of Thursday morning putting out hot spots, which continue to flare up.

Damage to Jack’s Public House is believed to be extensive, and a beer and wine store next door was also damaged.

The fire department does not believe anyone was inside the pub, and said nobody was hurt.

Traffic on 152nd was closed for several hours due to the emergency response, but reopened in time for the morning rush.

A fire investigator is expected on scene Thursday morning. There is no word on a cause.