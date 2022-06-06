Fire leads to secondary school's closure in Coquitlam, RCMP's arson unit investigating
A secondary school in Coquitlam is closed Monday after a fire over the weekend.
Mounties said it was called to CABE Secondary School along with the Coquitlam Fire Department at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished. Police didn't say what the caused the blaze, but said the RCMP's arson unit is in charge of the investigation.
A statement from CABE Secondary, which is on Foster Avenue, said the school is closed Monday "as the building is not safe to enter at this time."
Classrooms are being prepared at Winslow Centre, which is a couple blocks away. It's expected students will resume class there on Tuesday.
"Please also rest assured that this will not affect student’s ability to complete course work and graduate as planned," the school's notice said.
Mounties said they're looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video to come forward by calling 604-945-1550.
"Assistance from the public is critical in these types of investigations, no one tip or detail is too small, any information you may have regarding this investigation is valuable to us," Const. Paige Kuz said in a news release.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Watch Prince Louis' antics, tantrums steal the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee events
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis won the public’s heart during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his antics, tantrums and facial expressions.
Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP
Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.
British PM Boris Johnson could be ousted from power today
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a no-confidence vote from his own Conservative Party on Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.
Vancouver Island
-
Teen pedestrian killed, vehicle seized after crash in Nanaimo
A 15-year-old boy is dead and police have seized a vehicle after the teen was struck on the highway Saturday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Province rejects proposed luxury development on B.C. island
A First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula of Vancouver Island is celebrating after a proposed development on a nearby island was denied by the B.C. government.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. government to announce extreme heat preparedness measures
The British Columbia government is expected to announce new measures to deal with summer heatwaves.
Calgary
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
-
83-year-old Calgary woman dead after neighbour's 3 dogs attack
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Former Flames captain Mark Giordano has officially sold his Calgary house
He may have left Calgary to join the Seattle Kraken last year, but former Flames captain Mark Giordano has just now sold his house.
Edmonton
-
'Everything we have tonight': Oilers refuse to quit, wilt or sulk facing elimination against Avs
Jay Woodcroft had a smile on his face Monday morning when he said all of the stress of the Western Conference Final is now centred in the other locker room.
-
Man accused of killing girl in Edmonton home pleads not guilty
A man accused in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old Edmonton girl has pleaded not guilty. David Moss, who is 34 years old, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.
-
Ontario group makes it to Oilers game on time thanks to Red Deer man's roadside miracle
A Red Deer man is being thanked for helping Oilers fans who travelled all the way from Ontario get to Edmonton in time for Game 3 of Round 2.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a viral video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Repairs promised after tenant hospitalized following ceiling collapse in Toronto social housing
Toronto Mayor John Tory is promising to address safety concerns at a TCHC complex in the city’s west end after a bedroom ceiling recently collapsed seriously injuring a female tenant.
Montreal
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Quebec Liberals announce new candidate for NDG as Kathleen Weil steps down
The Quebec Liberal Party has announced a new candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding for the upcoming fall election.
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister, resigns
Scott Fielding, Manitoba's natural resources and northern development minister, has resigned from the province's cabinet.
-
Search in Sagkeeng First Nation identifies 190 anomalies in the ground
A search in Sagkeeng First Nation has identified 190 anomalies in the ground. Work now continues to determine whether or not these may be unmarked graves of residential school students.
-
Crash closes section of Sterling Lyon Parkway
A crash has closed a section of Sterling Lyon Parkway Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
Regina
-
Man faces multiple charges after incident involving firearm: Regina police
A man is facing several charges after an early morning incident involving a firearm.
-
'A busy morning at Regina Fire': Three house fires reported within hours
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were busy Monday morning responding to multiple, minor house fires reported across the city.
-
'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays
Many passengers are currently experiencing delays across their aerial commute due to protocols and restrictions put in place to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London and surrounding area
The day may have started off warm and sunny, but a special weather statement has been issued for London and the surrounding area, with significant amounts of rainfall expected Monday and into Tuesday.
-
Increased police presence following school threat
There is an increased police presence at South Huron District High School in Exeter, Ont. Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Police say Timmins man exposed himself to someone under age 16
A 48-year-old man in Timmins has been charged following an incident June 4 at the intersection of Pine Street and Third Avenue.
Kitchener
-
Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil
As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Schools in New Hamburg and Baden closing early Monday due to power outage
The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Monday afternoon that two schools, one in New Hamburg, one in Baden, would be closing early because of a power outage.