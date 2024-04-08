VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fire 'intentionally set' behind Chinatown restaurant: VFRS

    Firefighters at the scene of a fire on East Pender Street in Vancouver's Chinatown on April 8. (CTV News/Jim Fong) Firefighters at the scene of a fire on East Pender Street in Vancouver's Chinatown on April 8. (CTV News/Jim Fong)
    Share

    Firefighters knocked down a blaze that started in the back alley of a restaurant in Vancouver’s Chinatown on Monday afternoon.

    Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says someone lit the fire on purpose using combustible materials that were at the back door.

    Capt. Matthew Trudeau, information officer with VFRS, told CTV News in an email that they were called to 145 East Pender St. for a report of smoke coming into the restaurant—Vietnamese eatery DD MAU.

    “The fire spread up the wall and into a concealed space between layers of construction,” he wrote. “Crews contained the fire and remained on scene to ensure no further spread or ignition.”

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent an ambulance to the scene, but nobody has needed to be taken to the hospital so far.

    Trudeau said intentional fires are frequent in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Gastown and Strathcona neighbourhoods. There were about 20 “randomly set” outdoor fires this past weekend, he added.

    “A number of people indiscriminately set garbage cans, dumpsters and anything else that’s combustible on fire at random, and in high numbers regularly,” Trudeau wrote.

    East Pender was closed between Main and Columbia streets for about an hour and a half while crews extinguished the latest fire.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News