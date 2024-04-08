Fire 'intentionally set' behind Chinatown restaurant: VFRS

Firefighters knocked down a blaze that started in the back alley of a restaurant in Vancouver’s Chinatown on Monday afternoon.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says someone lit the fire on purpose using combustible materials that were at the back door.

Capt. Matthew Trudeau, information officer with VFRS, told CTV News in an email that they were called to 145 East Pender St. for a report of smoke coming into the restaurant—Vietnamese eatery DD MAU.

“The fire spread up the wall and into a concealed space between layers of construction,” he wrote. “Crews contained the fire and remained on scene to ensure no further spread or ignition.”

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent an ambulance to the scene, but nobody has needed to be taken to the hospital so far.

Trudeau said intentional fires are frequent in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Gastown and Strathcona neighbourhoods. There were about 20 “randomly set” outdoor fires this past weekend, he added.

“A number of people indiscriminately set garbage cans, dumpsters and anything else that’s combustible on fire at random, and in high numbers regularly,” Trudeau wrote.

East Pender was closed between Main and Columbia streets for about an hour and a half while crews extinguished the latest fire.