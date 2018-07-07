

CTV Vancouver





One resident of a low-income apartment building in Vancouver’s Railtown neighbourhood was left without a place to stay Friday night after a small fire that prompted a big response.

Fire crews were called to Veterans Memorial Manor at the intersection of Alexander Street and Gore Avenue Friday evening after a fire broke out in a suite on the building’s fifth floor.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Battalion Chief Mike Huntley said though the fire was small, crews immediately called for backup in case the building needed to be evacuated.

“Because there were physically handicapped people in the building, we made it a second alarm right away, just if we needed help getting people out,” Huntley said.

He said the second alarm was ultimately unnecessary, because crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

“A majority of the people were able to shelter in place because we got it knocked down so fast,” Huntley said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.

Firefighters were exposed to bedbugs while inside the building, Huntley said, and had to decontaminate their uniforms and gear as a precaution.