An early morning fire on the North Shore sent dozens of residents scrambling to safety on Sunday.

North Vancouver City Fire Chief Dan Pistilli said the flames broke out on the balcony of a unit on the third floor.

Firefighters were able to knock it down, but all three residential levels of the apartment building sustained significant water damage, meaning dozens of residents couldn’t immediately return to their homes.

The building on St. Andrews Avenue is located just across from Lions Gate Hospital. No one was injured.

Fire investigators remained on scene Sunday afternoon, working to determine the cause of the blaze.

