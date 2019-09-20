

Sheila Scott, CTV News Vancouver





Residents of a low-rise apartment building in Kitsilano were forced from their homes after a fast moving balcony fire Friday morning.

The fire happened just after 6 a.m. at a three-storey building on West 2nd Avenue near Arbutus Street.

Vancouver fire crews believes the flames started on the balcony of one suite but then spread across one side of the building.

The fire department says they got the fire knocked down quickly, but say there was heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to minor burns. It's not believed any of the injuries were serious.

The apartment has about 40 suites but damage to three of them, including the suite where the fire started, is thought to be more severe.

Several residents told CTV News Vancouver they woke up to the sound of the fire alarm but many weren't sure it was an actual emergency until neighbours started knocking on doors and yelling "fire" in the hallways.

The building does not have a sprinkler system but the fire department says the design of the building and location of the fire made it relatively simple for crews to attack it.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause but it's not believed to be suspicious.

Emergency social services has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

Around 8 a.m. most residents were allowed back inside their suites to gather belongings and assess damage as they wait for when they will be able to return for good.