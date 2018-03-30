

A fire gutted a home in Burnaby early Friday morning and sent the sole occupant, an elderly man, to hospital.

The man, who neighours say is a retired professor, was treated in hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. He got out of his home when the fire started, but apparently tried to re-enter.

"He collapsed in the doorway which is where our crews found him with fire coming out of the doorway," acting assistant fire Chief John Titley said.

The flames broke out around 2 a.m. at the home in North Burnaby on Sumas Street. Seven fire trucks and 26 firefighters came to the scene to douse the blaze.

A firefighter who helped pull the man from the home also suffered minor burns to his face. He was treated on scene.

Titley said the house was jam-packed with the man's possessions and it made the fire even more dangerous and difficult to fight.

"It was fully involved when we got here so it was fairly extensive," Titley said. "It was what we refer to as a hoarder's house. It was quite messy… it was very difficult to perform a proper search."

Rakhshandeh Chandler, a neighbour, said she once saw the clutter first hand when she stopped knocked on the man's door while doing some campaigning.

"I couldn't believe what I saw in the front door," she said. "Computers, papers … it was very frightening, you know, to see."

As for the man himself, Chandler said he was a "nice, very quiet guy" who kept to himself.

The damage to the home was extensive and firefighters had to rip out walls to reach all the hot spots. Fire investigators have determined the blaze was not suspicious, but have yet to figure out how it started.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim