A fire that broke out in a residential neighbourhood in Coquitlam Tuesday morning has forced nearby residents to flee their homes.

The blaze broke out at a property on Spuraway Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., forcing officials to shut down the street and evacuate a number of nearby homes.

"Spuraway Avenue is closed between Daybreak Avenue and Ranch Park Way and police are personally evacuating any homes in the potentially dangerous area," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

The cause hasn't been determined.

More to come…