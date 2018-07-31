Fire forces evacuations, road closure in Coquitlam
Firefighters respond to a fire in a residential neighbourhood of Coquitlam, B.C. July 31, 2018. (CTV/Chopper 9)
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:11PM PDT
A fire that broke out in a residential neighbourhood in Coquitlam Tuesday morning has forced nearby residents to flee their homes.
The blaze broke out at a property on Spuraway Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., forcing officials to shut down the street and evacuate a number of nearby homes.
"Spuraway Avenue is closed between Daybreak Avenue and Ranch Park Way and police are personally evacuating any homes in the potentially dangerous area," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.
The cause hasn't been determined.
More to come…
#Breaking: Coquitlam RCMP are evacuating homes in the 3000 block of Spuraway Avenue as firefighters deal with a structure fire. More to come... pic.twitter.com/y3WYNeAQ1R— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) July 31, 2018