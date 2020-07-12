Advertisement
Fire fighters rescue injured boy on Mt. Fromme bike trail
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 5:56PM PDT Last Updated Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:14PM PDT
District of North Vancouver fire fighters rescue an 11-year-old mountain biker who was injured on Mt. Fromme July 12, 2020. (Twitter/DNVFRS)
VANCOUVER -- Fire fighters in the District of North Vancouver made two rescues on North Shore trails Sunday, one of them involving an 11-year-old boy.
The child fell off his bike while riding down a double black diamond trail on Mt. Fromme, according to first responders.
Rescue crews were called at 3:30 p.m. and say the boy was knocked unconscious and may have suffered potential spinal cord injuries.
They reached him by foot and carried the boy off the trial on a stretcher. The B.C. ambulance service arrived to take him to hospital.
The Fire Rescue Services are reminding everyone to be careful on the trails this summer.