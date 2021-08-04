VANCOUVER -- A massive fire erupted at a Surrey apartment building Tuesday evening, forcing dozens of people from their homes.

Witnesses said the flames moved quickly across the roof, and smoke plunged the neighbourhood into darkness.

Firefighters got a call around 5:30 p.m. to the property near 140th Street and 70th Avenue, and worked for hours to get the fire under control. They were still at the scene 12 hours later.

A neighbour told CTV News the fire started on one side of the three-storey wood-frame apartment building, then moved up into the roof. From there, the wind carried the flames across.

"At one point (the flames) engulfed almost the entirety of the roof, and they were shooting a good 10 feet outward and 15 feet upward," area resident Kyle Hall said.

"When the roof would collapse it would gain an insane amount of oxygen."

Neighbours watched from the street, some even bringing water bottles to firefighters trying to work through the intense smoke.

"We're alternating between exterior defensive operations and, when it's safe, we're moving in interior in order to try and be more aggressive and stop it from spreading from the inside," Mark Griffioen, deputy chief with Surrey Fire, said.

He called it an "extremely stubborn fire," and said as of Wednesday morning most of it was concentrated in the attic and other high spaces where it is hard to put out.

He said there had been no reports of injuries so far, and that it was too early to determine a cause. That will be part of the investigation when it's safe enough to go inside.

