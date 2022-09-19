Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injured

Two men were injured, one seriously, after a fire broke out at a Surrey home on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Two men were injured, one seriously, after a fire broke out at a Surrey home on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The concerted and quickening Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Indecent act reported near London park

    An indecent act over the weekend has resulted in charges, according to London police. Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police say a woman was jogging on a footpath through a park in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road South.

  • You know you're drunk when...

    A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver. Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”

Northern Ontario

Kitchener